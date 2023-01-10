Tencent ramps up bet on short video platform in ByteDance challenge

HONG KONG -- Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings will ramp up its focus on short video platform, Channels, a function embedded in its popular super app WeChat, as the company looks to push back against rival platforms and reverse slowing growth in other businesses.

During WeChat's annual open class on Tuesday, representatives of the ubiquitous super app said Channels posted substantial growth in 2022, with the total number of views expanding over 200% year-on-year, while video views based on AI recommendations increased over 400%. Specific figures were not released.