HONG KONG -- Tencent Holdings' revenue shrank 3% to 134.03 billion yuan ($19.8 billion) in the April to June period, marking the first quarterly contraction since the company's 2004 listing as its core businesses took a hit from China's economic downturn.

The figure is slightly lower than the average estimate of 134.6 billion yuan by 54 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.