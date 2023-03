HONG KONG -- Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings said Wednesday that artificial intelligence technology could be a "growth multiplier" for the company as it reported its first-ever annual revenue decline.

As the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT takes the tech world by storm, Chinese search engine giant Baidu has unveiled Ernie Bot, its answer to the rival chatbot, with Tencent and other Chinese tech companies also announcing plans for similar services and AI-generated content.