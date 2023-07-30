ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China tech

Tencent video-sharing service hits 800m users, overtakes rivals

WeChat Channels churning out influencers in niche areas ranging from books to tea

Zhao Jian, right, introduces books in his program on WeChat Channels, while Chen Jinshun discusses tea culture in the picture on the left. (Screenshots from WeChat Channels)
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- Tencent Holdings' video-sharing service has racked up over 800 million users in just two years since its debut in 2020, quickly overtaking rival Chinese platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou in the race to dominate the sector in the world's No. 2 economy.

The service, WeChat Channels, now generates hefty audiences for livestreams in specialized areas ranging from book-appreciation to the culture of tea. Although a key challenge remains finding ways to increase revenue, including through advertising.

