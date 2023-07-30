Tencent video-sharing service hits 800m users, overtakes rivals

GUANGZHOU -- Tencent Holdings' video-sharing service has racked up over 800 million users in just two years since its debut in 2020, quickly overtaking rival Chinese platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou in the race to dominate the sector in the world's No. 2 economy.

The service, WeChat Channels, now generates hefty audiences for livestreams in specialized areas ranging from book-appreciation to the culture of tea. Although a key challenge remains finding ways to increase revenue, including through advertising.