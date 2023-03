PALO ALTO, U.S./HONG KONG -- TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew came under the congressional microscope Thursday over allegations of its ties to Beijing and concerns about its U.S. user data being passed on to China's government.

"We do not trust TikTok will ever embrace America values, values for freedom, human rights and innovation," Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the Republican chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in her opening remarks at the Thursday hearing.