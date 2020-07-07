ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

TikTok to quit Hong Kong after China brings in new security law

Move by social media app follows concerns expressed by Facebook and Google

TikTok said after 'recent events' in Hong Kong it would stop operations there. China recently implemented a new national security law for the city. (Nikkei Montage/AP/Reuters) 
COCO LIU and MICHELLE CHAN, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- TikTok is to terminate its hugely popular short video app in Hong Kong within days -- becoming the first social media company to say it will withdraw one of its services -- days after Beijing implemented a new national security law in the territory.

The decision by the app provider, owned by Beijing-based entertainment upstart ByteDance, comes after other social media platforms this week pushed back against the China-backed security law in a sign of how they have been caught up in political tension and business uncertainty in Hong Kong.

"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," said a spokesman for the company in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The statement did not say when the decision will take effect and TikTok, which has been China's first social media hit in overseas markets, remains accessible in Hong Kong for now. 

TikTok has been among the top three most downloaded free entertainment apps on IOS in Hong Kong since May, according to Sensor Tower, a market research firm.

Before TikTok's decision, Facebook, Google and Twitter said on Monday that they would suspend processing Hong Kong authorities' requests for user data, citing concerns over the newly introduced national security law. Google operates YouTube while Facebook owns WhatsApp and Instagram.

The implication of such a push back remains to be seen. In 2010, Google was kicked out of China after refusing to censor sensitive matters on its search engine. Other western social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook have also long been blocked by the Chinese government in mainland China.

TikTok suffered a blow in India, its most important international market, last month after it was one of dozens of apps banned by the Indian government, apparently in response to rising tension with Beijing.

Data security has become a widespread concern among companies in Hong Kong following the national security law. A poll conducted in June by Hong Kong-based industry group Society of Publishers in Asia found that 55 percent of its surveyed members said they would consider moving their data operations out of the territory.

Among those who said they were considering moving operations, corporate domicile, journalists or data, the leading choice was Taipei, with 41 percent, followed by Singapore at 36 percent, according to the survey.

