US to order ByteDance to sell TikTok: reports

PALO ALTO, U.S./NEW YORK -- The U.S. looks to start the clock for TikTok, reportedly preparing to tell the Chinese social media's parent company ByteDance to sell the wildly popular video-sharing platform's U.S. operation on national security grounds.

Multiple U.S. media reported Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump is to make the announcement as early as Friday.

The formal notice will likely be issued from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an interagency body comprising members from departments including Treasury and Commerce which launched an investigation into the acquisition by ByteDance of Musical.ly in 2017, which later became TikTok.

In a press briefing at the White House with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said his agency will make a recommendation to the president on TikTok this week.

Trump told reporters Friday afternoon that his administration is "looking" at TikTok. "We may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some others things ... we'll see what happens. But we are looking at a lot alternatives with respect to TikTok," he said.

Microsoft and an investor group formed by several U.S. funds have been reportedly in talks with ByteDance to purchase its majority shares in TikTok.

"While we do not comment on rumors or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok," a company spokesperson told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Musical.ly was a lip-sync video platform founded by Chinese nationals in Shanghai but with a significant U.S. presence including an office in California. After the acquisition, Bytedance grew the $1 billion purchase into its social media crown jewel. Downloads for TikTok and its mainland Chinese version Douyin hit one billion worldwide in early 2019.

TikTok has emerged as the social media of choice among Gen-Zs in the U.S., where the app had been installed 165 million times as of April, according to data from market research firm Sensor Tower, in a country of 328 million people.

The growing influence of the hugely popular short-form video app in the U.S. has raised one major concern: its supposed link with China. U.S. regulators said because of its Chinese ownership, the app may transfer data from U.S. users to China or censor content that strikes a nerve with Beijing.

"Microsoft buying TikTok and these U.S. operations would resolve the security issues with this app and also give Redmond a crown jewel on the consumer social media front at a time that other FAANG peers are under massive regulatory scrutiny with antitrust concerns swirling," said Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, referring to the top five U.S. tech companies.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Nikkei: "We are not commenting."

ByteDance is not the first Chinese company being strong-armed to sell their U.S. assets. CFIUS previously forced China's Kunlun Tech to sell Grindr, the world's largest LGBTQ dating app, after it deemed Chinese ownership posed a national security threat.

Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this month had said they were weighing an outright ban on the Chinese social media apps, which would put more than just TikTok under Washington's scrutiny.

"In its current form, TikTok represents a potential threat to personal privacy and our national security," U.S. senator Marco Rubio said in a statement. "I applaud the Trump Administration for taking this critical step, but we must do more than simply remove ByteDance from the equation."

"Moving forward, we must establish a framework of standards that must be met before a high-risk, foreign-based app is allowed to operate on American telecommunications networks and devices," said Rubio, adding that he is preparing a new related legislation.