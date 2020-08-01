ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On China tech

Huawei dominant at home, but struggles abroad make it weak No. 1

Arm China asks Beijing to intervene in row with UK parent

Washington blacklists key Apple supplier amid US-China decoupling

China's Oppo taps KDDI and SoftBank for 5G push in Japan

China tech

US to order ByteDance to sell TikTok: reports

Microsoft among potential buyers for popular app

TikTok, the wildly popular Chinese-owned video-sharing platform, has been under scrutiny in the U.S. for security concerns.   © Getty Images
YIFAN YU and ALEX FANG, Nikkei staff writers | North America

PALO ALTO, U.S./NEW YORK -- The U.S. looks to start the clock for TikTok, reportedly preparing to tell the Chinese social media's parent company ByteDance to sell the wildly popular video-sharing platform's U.S. operation on national security grounds.

Multiple U.S. media reported Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump is to make the announcement as early as Friday.

The formal notice will likely be issued from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an interagency body comprising members from departments including Treasury and Commerce which launched an investigation into the acquisition by ByteDance of Musical.ly in 2017, which later became TikTok.

In a press briefing at the White House with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said his agency will make a recommendation to the president on TikTok this week.

Trump told reporters Friday afternoon that his administration is "looking" at TikTok. "We may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some others things ... we'll see what happens. But we are looking at a lot alternatives with respect to TikTok," he said.

Microsoft and an investor group formed by several U.S. funds have been reportedly in talks with ByteDance to purchase its majority shares in TikTok.

"While we do not comment on rumors or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok," a company spokesperson told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Musical.ly was a lip-sync video platform founded by Chinese nationals in Shanghai but with a significant U.S. presence including an office in California. After the acquisition, Bytedance grew the $1 billion purchase into its social media crown jewel. Downloads for TikTok and its mainland Chinese version Douyin hit one billion worldwide in early 2019.

TikTok has emerged as the social media of choice among Gen-Zs in the U.S., where the app had been installed 165 million times as of April, according to data from market research firm Sensor Tower, in a country of 328 million people.

The growing influence of the hugely popular short-form video app in the U.S. has raised one major concern: its supposed link with China. U.S. regulators said because of its Chinese ownership, the app may transfer data from U.S. users to China or censor content that strikes a nerve with Beijing.

"Microsoft buying TikTok and these U.S. operations would resolve the security issues with this app and also give Redmond a crown jewel on the consumer social media front at a time that other FAANG peers are under massive regulatory scrutiny with antitrust concerns swirling," said Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, referring to the top five U.S. tech companies.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Nikkei: "We are not commenting."

ByteDance is not the first Chinese company being strong-armed to sell their U.S. assets. CFIUS previously forced China's Kunlun Tech to sell Grindr, the world's largest LGBTQ dating app, after it deemed Chinese ownership posed a national security threat.

Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this month had said they were weighing an outright ban on the Chinese social media apps, which would put more than just TikTok under Washington's scrutiny.

"In its current form, TikTok represents a potential threat to personal privacy and our national security," U.S. senator Marco Rubio said in a statement. "I applaud the Trump Administration for taking this critical step, but we must do more than simply remove ByteDance from the equation."

"Moving forward, we must establish a framework of standards that must be met before a high-risk, foreign-based app is allowed to operate on American telecommunications networks and devices," said Rubio, adding that he is preparing a new related legislation.

Read Next

Latest On China tech

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close