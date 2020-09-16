ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
China tech

What decoupling? US tech executives line up to speak at China expo

Leaders from Qualcomm, Intel and HP appear online for Chongqing event

China continues to woo American tech companies despite the growing rivalry between the two countries. (Photo courtesy of Chongqing International Communication Center)
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

CHONGQING -- Executives from major U.S. corporations took turns appearing online at a Chinese virtual technology expo Tuesday, reaffirming the strategic importance of the market despite the intensifying tech rivalry between Beijing and Washington.

The 2020 Smart China Expo Online is being held in Chongqing -- where Chen Min'er, a close ally to Chinese President Xi Jinping, serves as Communist Party secretary -- as well as online.

Chen is eager to advance the development of cutting-edge technology for industrial breakthroughs.

Top executives from China's leading tech companies, like Huawei Technologies, Tencent Holdings and Baidu, as well as U.S. giants like Qualcomm, Intel and Hewlett-Packard, spoke at the expo's opening ceremony.

Frank Meng, chairman of Qualcomm China, said the company had already invested into over 60 Chinese startups. "More than 10 smartphone models made by Chinese companies use Qualcomm's 5G chips," he said.

Intel China President Ian Yang announced plans to bolster chipmaking facilities in Chongqing, arguing that "the digital economy will develop the fastest in China."

Meanwhile, Jason Juang, managing director of HP China, expressed support for Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure-building initiative, explaining that "HP ships computers by rail from its Chongqing factory to around the world."

Although the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has sanctioned Huawei and other big Chinese players, China continues to woo leading American technology companies.

"With the global economy slowing down from the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese market, which is back on a trajectory for growth, is more important than ever," a U.S. tech executive said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close