ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
China tech

Xiaomi unveils world's fastest wireless phone charger

Device will be released soon along with the company's new 5G handset

SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer
Xiaomi's new technology will charge its 5G phone and devices from other companies.   © Reuters

BEIJING -- Xiaomi has developed wireless charging technology that can power up even the largest devices in a little over an hour, the fastest among comparable systems, the Chinese smartphone maker said Monday.

The Mi Charge Turbo will be released shortly along with Xiaomi's new 5G flagship smartphone. 

"The speed of the new smartphone charging system is the fastest among wireless charging worldwide," Vice President Cui Baoqiu told a news conference Monday. "It does not fall short when compared to wired charging."

Beijing-based Xiaomi holds the distinction of being the first major Chinese phone maker to announce a wireless charging system, in March of last year. That feat was followed by the addition of a 20-watt system this past February. The new system announced Monday has a maximum capacity of 30 watts. 

The company is testing a more powerful 40-watt charging system with the aim of commercializing it at an early date. "Wireless charging will enter the age where it will become superior to wired charging," said Cui.

Xiaomi also announced plans for a corporate alliance that will allow smartphone users to charge devices wirelessly in automobiles, hotels and restaurants.

Xiaomi is the world's fourth-largest smartphone maker by volume after Samsung Electronics, Apple and compatriot Huawei Technologies, data from IDC shows. In addition to growth in China and other Asian markets, Xiaomi's sales are also on the rise in Europe.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media