ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Companies

ANA poised for $960m 1st-half loss as COVID recovery lags

Monthslong state of emergency hampered recovery in Japanese aviation

An All Nippon Airways aircraft at Haneda Airport in Tokyo: Months of coronavirus-related curbs have weighed on Japan's aviation sector.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- All Nippon Airways parent ANA Holdings is expected to book an operating loss of roughly 110 billion yen ($968 million) for the April-September half, as Japan's aviation sector struggles to rebound amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though this figure represents an improvement from the 280.9 billion yen loss a year earlier, the air transport group has been slow to recover compared with its leading U.S. rivals, which returned to profit in the July-September quarter.

Revenue for ANA Holdings is believed to total around 430 billion yen for the April-September quarter. That figure is up roughly 50% on the year, but it remains about 40% of revenue for April-September 2019, before the coronavirus spread worldwide.

Japan was under a coronavirus state of emergency for much of the April-September period due to the spread of new, more contagious variants, deterring many would-be travelers. ANA Holdings fell short of expected traffic during its peak season in July-September, with passenger numbers down 15% for domestic flights and 80% for international flights from the same quarter in 2019.

In contrast, American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines all booked a net profit for July-September as the outsized U.S. domestic travel sector recovers in step with the vaccine rollout. Greater use of vaccine passes also helped revive economic activity there.

ANA Holdings' April-September results are due out Friday. Despite forecasting a 3.5 billion yen net profit for the fiscal year ending March 2022, the company is expected to continue facing headwinds. A full-fledged recovery depends not only on ANA's own efforts to spur demand, but also on potential policy shifts such as greater use of vaccine passes and an easing of quarantine rules that inhibit business trips.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more