Companies

ANA weighs $1.9bn public offering of common stock

Japan's largest airline operator aims to pad capital amid prolonged pandemic

ANA Holdings is seeking capital to help it weather a pandemic that continues to hobble the airline industry.    © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The parent of Japanese airline All Nippon Airways is considering a public offering of around 200 billion yen ($1.89 billion), Nikkei learned on Friday.

ANA Holdings earlier this year secured about 1 trillion yen of working capital from banks, putting the cash toward aircraft lease and loan interest payments while it rides out the coronavirus pandemic. But with demand from passengers remaining low, the airline operator has decided to increase its capital through a public offering of common stock.

Passenger numbers are unlikely to recover anytime soon.

ANA Holdings logged a group net loss of 108.8 billion yen in the April-June quarter. In August, All Nippon Airways experienced a 96% year-on-year plunge in passengers, mostly due to halted international routes.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

