KOBE, Japan -- Japanese sportswear maker ASICS's market capitalization rose to an all-time high of nearly $7 billion on Thursday, as stronger sales of its profitable high-performance shoes boosted investors' hopes for long-term growth.

Shares ended the day up 79 yen at 5,311 yen after a fifth straight trading day of gains, for a market capitalization of 1.01 trillion yen ($6.94 billion) based on closing price.