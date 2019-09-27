ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

Aborted Japan Display bailout leaves shareholders bewildered

Troubled Apple supplier tells investors it will keep talking with Chinese rescuer

Nikkei staff writers
Until this week, JDI was poised to receive an 80 billion yen bailout led by a Chinese fund.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japan Display left shareholders with more questions than answers after a special meeting on Friday, following the announcement that China's Harvest Tech Investment Management was withdrawing a bailout for the embattled panel maker.

Shareholders in the company known as JDI approved the appointment of a new president, Minoru Kikuoka, and also agreed on a plan to continue negotiating with Harvest.

But many of the 221 stakeholders who attended the meeting expressed strong dissatisfaction over the manufacturer's chaotic management. "Why did the bailout plan change again and again right before the meeting?" one asked."Executives should work without being paid," another argued.

The company is obligated to host a shareholders meeting on any changes affecting its ownership structure.

JDI announced in August that it had signed a deal with Harvest and Hong Kong's Oasis Management for an 80 billion yen ($742 million) rescue package. Harvest was to contribute 63 billion yen, 10 billion of which would have come from Apple, a JDI client.

On Thursday, however, the display company said it had received notice that the Chinese fund was backing out.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media