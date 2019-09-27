Aborted Japan Display bailout leaves shareholders bewildered

TOKYO -- Japan Display left shareholders with more questions than answers after a special meeting on Friday, following the announcement that China's Harvest Tech Investment Management was withdrawing a bailout for the embattled panel maker.

Shareholders in the company known as JDI approved the appointment of a new president, Minoru Kikuoka, and also agreed on a plan to continue negotiating with Harvest.

But many of the 221 stakeholders who attended the meeting expressed strong dissatisfaction over the manufacturer's chaotic management. "Why did the bailout plan change again and again right before the meeting?" one asked."Executives should work without being paid," another argued.

The company is obligated to host a shareholders meeting on any changes affecting its ownership structure.

JDI announced in August that it had signed a deal with Harvest and Hong Kong's Oasis Management for an 80 billion yen ($742 million) rescue package. Harvest was to contribute 63 billion yen, 10 billion of which would have come from Apple, a JDI client.

On Thursday, however, the display company said it had received notice that the Chinese fund was backing out.