ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Adani Group

Adani Group blames 'false narratives' for stock market rout

Challenges like Hindenburg blow have made group more resilient, says chairman

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad is one of several airports owned by Adani Group.   © Reuters
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday blamed "vested interests" for spreading "false narratives" about his sprawling conglomerate after allegations of financial impropriety by short seller Hindenburg Research earlier in the year caused shares in his companies to crash.

"The short-selling incident resulted in several adverse consequences that we had to confront ... various vested interests tried to opportunistically exploit claims made by the short seller," Adani wrote in a letter to shareholders published in the annual report of his group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, on Tuesday. "These entities engaged and encouraged false narratives across various news and social media platforms."

Read Next

Latest On Adani Group

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close