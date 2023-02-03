Adani Group's market loss tops $110 billion after wild trading

BENGALURU -- Adani Group shares gyrated wildly on Friday, bringing the conglomerate's market losses to more than $110 billion since scathing short-seller allegations were made last week.

Group flagship Adani Enterprises fell as much as 35% during the day as S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove the company from its sustainability indexes on Feb. 7, a change that could potentially deter sustainability funds from investing despite the group's commitment to pump billions of dollars into green hydrogen production.