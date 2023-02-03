Adani crisis deepens as flagship company dropped from key indexes

BENGALURU -- Adani Group shares plunged again on Friday after its flagship company was dropped from key S&P Dow Jones sustainability indexes, deepening the Indian conglomerate's market losses further beyond the $100 billion mark in the wake of scathing short-seller allegations unleashed last week.

The latest declines extend days of turmoil for the group and its high-profile billionaire leader, Gautam Adani, with concerns swirling over the outlook for one of India Inc.'s biggest corporate names and possible broader fallout.