Adani Group

Adani crisis deepens as flagship company dropped from key indexes

Conglomerate's stocks plummet again in wake of short-seller attack

The Adani Group's market value has plummeted since Jan. 25, when Hindenburg Research made a host of accusations against the conglomerate.   © Reuters
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Adani Group shares plunged again on Friday after its flagship company was dropped from key S&P Dow Jones sustainability indexes, deepening the Indian conglomerate's market losses further beyond the $100 billion mark in the wake of scathing short-seller allegations unleashed last week.

The latest declines extend days of turmoil for the group and its high-profile billionaire leader, Gautam Adani, with concerns swirling over the outlook for one of India Inc.'s biggest corporate names and possible broader fallout.

