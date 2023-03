BENGALURU -- The Adani family on Thursday sold shares worth $1.87 billion in four group companies to U.S.-based asset manager GQG Partners as the embattled Indian conglomerate seeks to raise funds after a short-seller attack in January wiped out more than $130 billion in market value.

Apart from GQG, the Employees Retirement System of Texas and the New York State Common Retirement Fund also bought shares from S.B. Adani Family Trust, stock exchange filings show.