MUMBAI -- Debts owed by Adani Group are equivalent to at least 1% of the Indian economy, a Nikkei analysis shows, underscoring the scale of the conglomerate's financial troubles amid accounting fraud allegations.

The liabilities attributed to 10 of Adani's listed group companies add up to 3.39 trillion rupees ($41.1 billion), according to data from QUICK FactSet. The companies include ACC and Ambuja Cements, two companies Adani purchased last year.