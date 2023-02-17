ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Adani Group

Adani scraps $847m purchase of coal-fired power plant operator

Indian infrastructure behemoth still struggles with fraud allegations by short seller

An Adani Power Company coal-fired power plant in the western Indian state of Gujar. The company had planned to expand its presence in central India.   © Reuters
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Adani Group has called off a 70 billion rupee ($847 million) buyout of a coal-fired power plant operator crucial to the expansion of its electricity generation business in central India, signaling a cutback in spending after a short seller's criticism battered the conglomerate's market value and turned lenders cautious.

Adani Power agreed last August to buy DB Power. The Adani group member said at the time that DB had been operating facilities profitably, had long- and medium-term purchase agreements for 923.5 megawatts of its capacity, and logged revenue of 34.8 billion rupees for the fiscal year ended March 2022.

