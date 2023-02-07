ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Adani Group

Adani sell-off grows despite early payment of debt

Indian conglomerate has been engulfed in crisis since short-seller attack

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service says that "adverse developments" could reduce the Adani Group's ability to raise money in the next one to two years   © EPA/Jiji
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- Stocks in Adani Group companies fell on Tuesday despite the Indian conglomerate saying it will prepay $1.1 billion in loans as it fights to rebuild investor confidence following a short-seller attack that has wiped around $118 billion from its market value.

Shares in the flagship Adani Enterprises had dropped 2% on the BSE (formerly the Bombay Stock Exchange) by 9:30 a.m. local time, while those in Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar declined between 5% and 10%. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed 8.6%.

