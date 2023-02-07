Adani sell-off grows despite early payment of debt

TOKYO -- Stocks in Adani Group companies fell on Tuesday despite the Indian conglomerate saying it will prepay $1.1 billion in loans as it fights to rebuild investor confidence following a short-seller attack that has wiped around $118 billion from its market value.

Shares in the flagship Adani Enterprises had dropped 2% on the BSE (formerly the Bombay Stock Exchange) by 9:30 a.m. local time, while those in Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar declined between 5% and 10%. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed 8.6%.