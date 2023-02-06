Adani sell-off grows even as lenders play down concerns

TOKYO -- The sell-off in Adani Group companies extended on Monday despite some lenders trying to play down concerns over a crisis that has already wiped more than $110 billion from the Indian conglomerate's market value following a short-seller attack.

Shares in the flagship Adani Enterprises had dropped 4.2% by 10 a.m. local time, while Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar all fell between 5% and 10%. However, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed 2.7%.