Adani Group

Adani sell-off grows even as lenders play down concerns

Indian conglomerate's market value has plunged following short-seller attack

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has cautioned that "adverse developments" could curb the Adani Group's ability to raise money   © AP
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- The sell-off in Adani Group companies extended on Monday despite some lenders trying to play down concerns over a crisis that has already wiped more than $110 billion from the Indian conglomerate's market value following a short-seller attack. 

Shares in the flagship Adani Enterprises had dropped 4.2% by 10 a.m. local time, while Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar all fell between 5% and 10%. However, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed 2.7%.

Latest On Adani Group

