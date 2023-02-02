Adani stocks plunge after share sale abandoned

BENGALURU -- Adani Group stocks plummeted early on Thursday after its flagship company abandoned a fully subscribed share sale the day before in the wake of scathing short-seller allegations that have wiped tens of billions from the Indian conglomerate's market value.

Shares in the flagship Adani Enterprises as well as those of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas had all fallen around 10% by 9:30 a.m. local time; the benchmark Sensex index was down 0.14%.