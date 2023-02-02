ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Adani stocks plunge after share sale abandoned

Indian conglomerate called off secondary sale following short-seller turmoil

A report by a U.S. short-seller last week has taken a huge toll on stocks of various companies in billionaire Gautam Adani's sprawling conglomerate. (Source photos by Reuters)
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Adani Group stocks plummeted early on Thursday after its flagship company abandoned a fully subscribed share sale the day before in the wake of scathing short-seller allegations that have wiped tens of billions from the Indian conglomerate's market value.

Shares in the flagship Adani Enterprises as well as those of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas had all fallen around 10% by 9:30 a.m. local time; the benchmark Sensex index was down 0.14%.

