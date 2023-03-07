ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Adani Group

Adani woes spark opportunity for rivals in Indian infrastructure push

'Definitely an empty space' for competitors to fill, analyst says

The Adani Group's market value has plunged by around $130 billion since a U.S. short-seller in January accused it of "brazen stock market manipulation" and a host of other wrongdoing. The conglomerate has denied the allegations.   © Getty Images
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- The woes engulfing India's Adani Group are putting the brakes on the conglomerate's rapid, debt-fueled expansion, handing competitors opportunities to step on the gas as New Delhi drives ahead with plans to build world-class infrastructure and transform the country into a $5 trillion economy.

The group's market value has plunged by around $130 billion since a U.S. short-seller in January accused it of "brazen stock market manipulation" and a host of other wrongdoing. The fallout is set to push Adani -- which has vigorously denied all the allegations -- to rein in growth as many of its usual funding channels dry up.

