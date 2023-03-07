Adani woes spark opportunity for rivals in Indian infrastructure push

BENGALURU -- The woes engulfing India's Adani Group are putting the brakes on the conglomerate's rapid, debt-fueled expansion, handing competitors opportunities to step on the gas as New Delhi drives ahead with plans to build world-class infrastructure and transform the country into a $5 trillion economy.

The group's market value has plunged by around $130 billion since a U.S. short-seller in January accused it of "brazen stock market manipulation" and a host of other wrongdoing. The fallout is set to push Adani -- which has vigorously denied all the allegations -- to rein in growth as many of its usual funding channels dry up.