ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Adani Group

Deloitte quits as auditor of Adani Group's ports business

Accounting firm cites company's lack of independent probe into Hindenburg claims

Accounting firm Deloitte says it was hamstrung by the lack of of an external examination by Adani Group's ports business into alegations of financial irregularities.
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Deloitte has resigned as the auditor of Adani Group's ports business, saying the failure of the conglomerate to commission an independent examination into short-seller Hindenburg Research's allegations of financial irregularities curbed its ability to scrutinize potential related party transactions.

Related party transactions were one of the key allegations leveled by Hindenburg against the Adani Group, India's largest commercial port operator, private-sector power transmission and distribution company, city gas distributor and coal-based power producer. Its operations also span roads, railways, green hydrogen, data centers and consumer goods.

Read Next

Latest On Adani Group

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more