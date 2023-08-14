Deloitte quits as auditor of Adani Group's ports business

BENGALURU -- Deloitte has resigned as the auditor of Adani Group's ports business, saying the failure of the conglomerate to commission an independent examination into short-seller Hindenburg Research's allegations of financial irregularities curbed its ability to scrutinize potential related party transactions.

Related party transactions were one of the key allegations leveled by Hindenburg against the Adani Group, India's largest commercial port operator, private-sector power transmission and distribution company, city gas distributor and coal-based power producer. Its operations also span roads, railways, green hydrogen, data centers and consumer goods.