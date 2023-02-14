ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Adani Group

Gautam Adani touts 'strong governance' in bid to soothe investors

Indian tycoon says market volatility is 'temporary,' pledges 'moderate leverage'

The Adani group has been thrown into crisis since U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research released a scathing report in January.   © EPA/Jiji
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday tried to soothe investors by touting his conglomerate's "strong governance" and pledging to maintain "moderate leverage," after scathing allegations by a short seller wiped over $100 billion from the group's market value.

"Our success is due to our strong governance, strict regulatory compliance, sustained performance and solid cash flow generation," Adani said in a statement about group flagship Adani Enterprise's earnings for the October-December quarter. "The current market volatility is temporary ... [Adani Enterprises] will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and looking at strategic opportunities to expand and grow."

Read Next

Latest On Adani Group

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close