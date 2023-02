NEW DELHI -- Billionaire George Soros has kicked up a storm in India by predicting that the Adani crisis "will significantly weaken" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "stranglehold" on government.

His remarks have led to furious pushback from both the ruling and opposition camps, with Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party saying on Friday that the 92-year-old investor has "now declared his ill intentions to intervene in the democratic processes" of the South Asian nation.