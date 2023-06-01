ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Adani Group

India to tighten scrutiny of offshore funds after Adani probe

Regulator SEBI aims to shed light on conglomerates' opaque shareholding structures

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is inviting comment on the consultation paper it has published that is aimed at increasing scrutiny of shareholding structures. 
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- India's stock market regulator on Wednesday proposed stricter scrutiny of offshore funds that hold large stakes in local companies, a move aimed at unraveling the opaque ownership structures of conglomerates in the wake of Adani Group's troubles.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a consultation paper that it has identified "high-risk" offshore funds that have invested more than half of their assets in a single entity as well as those that own more than 250 billion rupees ($3.02 billion) in Indian stocks.

