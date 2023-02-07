ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Adani Group

Most Adani shares rally following early payment of debt

Indian conglomerate has been engulfed in crisis since short-seller attack

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service says "adverse developments" could reduce the Adani Group's ability to raise money in the next one to two years.   © EPA/Jiji
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- Shares in most Adani Group companies rallied on Tuesday after the Indian conglomerate said it would prepay $1.1 billion in loans as it fights to rebuild investor confidence following a brutal short-seller attack that has wiped over $110 billion from its market value.

Stock in the flagship Adani Enterprises had climbed 14.2% by noon local time after losing ground earlier in the day, while Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Wilmar all rose about 5% following earlier losses. Adani Power fell 0.6% and Adani Total Gas lost 5%, however.

