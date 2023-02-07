Most Adani shares rally following early payment of debt

TOKYO -- Shares in most Adani Group companies rallied on Tuesday after the Indian conglomerate said it would prepay $1.1 billion in loans as it fights to rebuild investor confidence following a brutal short-seller attack that has wiped over $110 billion from its market value.

Stock in the flagship Adani Enterprises had climbed 14.2% by noon local time after losing ground earlier in the day, while Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Wilmar all rose about 5% following earlier losses. Adani Power fell 0.6% and Adani Total Gas lost 5%, however.