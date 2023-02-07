Shares in Adani flagship rally following early payment of debt

TOKYO -- Shares in the Adani Group's flagship company rallied on Tuesday after the Indian conglomerate said it would prepay $1.1 billion in loans as it fights to rebuild investor confidence following a brutal short-seller attack.

Stock in the flagship Adani Enterprises closed trading on the BSE (formerly the Bombay Stock Exchange) up 15.3% after losing ground earlier in the day, while consumer goods retailer Adani Wilmar rose 5%. Shares in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed 1.9%. However, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy all fell about 5%, while Adani Transmission was down 0.9%.