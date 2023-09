BENGALURU -- French oil major TotalEnergies will invest $300 million in a 50-50 joint venture with Adani Green Energy to generate solar and wind power in India, its first deal with the group since a short-seller report alleging financial irregularities at the conglomerate led to a massive stock sell-off.

The new entity will be able to generate 1,050 megawatts of power, the partners said in a statement on Wednesday.