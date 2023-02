BENGALURU -- The Adani Group called off the $2.5-billion secondary share sale by its flagship company after a short seller's scathing allegations triggered a rout in the value of the conglomerate's shares that deepened to around $85 billion on Wednesday.

The group's billionaire chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement to the stock exchange late on Wednesday that the company's board "felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct."