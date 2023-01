BENGALURU -- Shares in most of the companies that are part of India's Adani Group fell again on Monday, extending overall losses in the value of the conglomerate's stock to more than $65 billion following a short-seller attack last week.

The drops came even as the group -- controlled by Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest people -- issued a detailed response late on Sunday to allegations of wrongdoing contained in a scathing report from Hindenburg Research.