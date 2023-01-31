Adani share sale gets $400m boost from Abu Dhabi investor

BENGALURU -- A $400 million investment by Abu Dhabi's International Holding Co. has boosted a share sale by the flagship company in India's Adani Group that is due to wrap up on Tuesday despite the fallout from a short-seller attack on the conglomerate last week.

Adani Enterprises is aiming to raise $2.45 billion in what would be India's largest-ever follow-on public offering, even as it is overshadowed by a report from Hindenburg Research that made a host of allegations against the Adani Group, including "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud."