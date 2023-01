BENGALURU -- Shares in companies that are part of India's Adani Group slid on Wednesday after short-seller Hindenburg Research issued a report targeting the sprawling conglomerate.

Hindenburg said it had taken short positions in Adani companies through U.S.-traded bonds and "non-Indian-traded derivative instruments," as well as making a range of claims about the group, including alleging the improper use of entities set up in offshore tax havens.