ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

After 3,000 job cuts, NEC expected to see profit jump 150%

First half results also seen buoyed by strong PC sales and system orders

DAISUKE MARUYAMA, Nikkei staff writer
NEC is benefiting from a PC-buying rush in Japan ahead of a consumption tax hike.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese technology group NEC is on track to earn  a roughly 35 billion yen ($329 million) operating profit for the first half through September, 2.5 times the year-earlier figure after deep restructuring carried out through fiscal 2018, Nikkei has learned.

Profit at that level would mark a seven-year high for the period. Sales are expected to top the 1.34 trillion yen posted a year earlier. In Japan, NEC is enjoying a rush of personal computer purchases ahead of a consumption tax hike in October. Microsoft's plan to end support and security updates for the Windows 7 operating system in January is also driving sales.

Efforts to cut fixed costs through restructuring will likely contribute about 15 billion yen to the first-half operating profit. During the fiscal year ended this past March, NEC offered voluntary retirement packages to back-office and hardware staff.

Total head count was reduced by about 3,000, including workers transferred to client companies and subcontractors. The Tokyo-based company shut and merged locations in Europe and elsewhere overseas. In Japan, it shuttered operating sites in Iwate and Ibaraki prefectures.

NEC's bread-and-butter system development business is benefiting from increased corporate capital spending, driven by a Japanese government push to reform working practices.

For the public sector, system development orders jumped 22% on the year during the April-June quarter. System development orders for the private sector climbed 6% thanks largely to demand from the financial services industry.

Orders have remained robust since July, reaching a high-water mark. With 5G communications becoming a spending priority, client companies have been busy investing in fixed networks, lifting NEC's profit.

NEC is expected to see operating profit jump 88% to 110 billion yen for the full year through March 2020, with sales seen increasing 1% to 2.95 trillion yen. The second half tends to have a bigger impact on annual results, and the systems business is expected to remain healthy. If NEC meets the forecast, it would be the first time in five years that operating profit has exceeded 100 billion yen.

See Also

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media