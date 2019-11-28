ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

After trial production in US and Europe, Adidas returns to Asia

Footwear maker pulls plug on robot-run Speedfactory in developed countries

KOSEI FUKAO, Nikkei staff writer
Prototypes of Adidas shoe parts during a presentation of the Speedfactory manufacturing process: The company hopes the move to Asia will lessen production lead times.   © Reuters

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Adidas will move its Speedfactory robotic technologies for athletic footwear from Germany and the U.S. to Asia by April 2020, ending automated production in the countries after only three years.

The company said it had achieved its goals in the two countries but the move indicates otherwise. Adidas hoped automated production would shorten lead times to market by setting up Speedfactories in profitable locales.

"We are now able to couple these learnings with other advancements made with our suppliers, leveraging the totality of these technologies to be more flexible and economic while simultaneously expanding the range of products available," the company said in a statement.

Production at Speedfactories in Ansbach, southern Germany and Atlanta in the U.S. state of Georgia will be discontinued, with the technologies shifted to Chinese and Vietnamese suppliers by the end of 2019.

Adidas makes 400 million pairs of shoes a year, and had aimed to make over 500,000 pairs of running shoes at Speedfactories in the U.S. and China. It looks to significantly increase speed-to-market after moving production to Asia.

"The Speedfactories have been instrumental in furthering our manufacturing innovation and capabilities. Through shortened development and production lead times, we have provided select customers with hyper-relevant product for moments that matter," the company said.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media