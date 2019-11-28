After trial production in US and Europe, Adidas returns to Asia

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Adidas will move its Speedfactory robotic technologies for athletic footwear from Germany and the U.S. to Asia by April 2020, ending automated production in the countries after only three years.

The company said it had achieved its goals in the two countries but the move indicates otherwise. Adidas hoped automated production would shorten lead times to market by setting up Speedfactories in profitable locales.

"We are now able to couple these learnings with other advancements made with our suppliers, leveraging the totality of these technologies to be more flexible and economic while simultaneously expanding the range of products available," the company said in a statement.

Production at Speedfactories in Ansbach, southern Germany and Atlanta in the U.S. state of Georgia will be discontinued, with the technologies shifted to Chinese and Vietnamese suppliers by the end of 2019.

Adidas makes 400 million pairs of shoes a year, and had aimed to make over 500,000 pairs of running shoes at Speedfactories in the U.S. and China. It looks to significantly increase speed-to-market after moving production to Asia.

"The Speedfactories have been instrumental in furthering our manufacturing innovation and capabilities. Through shortened development and production lead times, we have provided select customers with hyper-relevant product for moments that matter," the company said.