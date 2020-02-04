ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
AirAsia CEO steps aside for 2 months amid bribery allegations

Airbus payoff accusations cloud outlook for SE Asia's biggest discount carrier

TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer
U.K. authority says a sports team owned by AirAsia's top two executives had received $50 million in illegal payments from jet maker Airbus Group. (Photo by Takaki Kashiwabara)

SINGAPORE -- Allegations that European aircraft maker Airbus Group paid tens of millions of dollars in kickbacks to AirAsia's top executives have rattled Southeast Asia's largest discount airline.

CEO Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, chairman of the Malaysian discount carrier, on Monday said they will suspend themselves for the next two months, effective immediately.

The two executives are temporarily stepping down to cooperate with efforts inside and outside the company to look into allegations that they received payments worth $50 million from Airbus.

Fernandes and Meranun strongly denied any role in the alleged payoffs." We categorically deny any and all allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct on our part as directors of AirAsia," the pair said in a joint statement. Authorities in Europe and Malaysia continue to investigate the case.

Tharumalingam Kanagalingam was appointed acting CEO on Monday. Fernandes and Kamarudin will stay on as advisers during their suspensions.

In a document released in late January, the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office said a sports team owned by the two AirAsia executives had received payments totaling $50 million from Airbus Group between October 2013 and January 2015.

In addition to the troubles the airline faces over the alleged kickbacks, the coronavirus outbreak threatens to dent its revenue. The suspension of Fernandes and Kamarudin, two of AirAsia founders, further clouds the company's outlook.

On Monday, AirAsia shares fell more than 10% from last Friday's close as the market reacted to the bribery scandal.

