Apple supplier Japan Display loses rescue funds from Chinese group

TOKYO -- Troubled LCD maker Japan Display will not receive a financial bailout as planned from China's Harvest Tech Investment Management. The Chinese group has informed the display maker that it would shelve its plan to contribute 60 billion yen ($557 million) to an 80 billion yen rescue package, multiple people familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the company, also known as JDI, declined to comment.

The development could send JDI's restructuring plans back to square one. The company has repeatedly struggled to come up with a restructuring plan, and the Harvest Tech Investment Management's decision will likely worsen the sense of confusion at the Japanese company.

JDI announced in August that it had signed a deal with Harvest and Hong Kong's Oasis Management for an 80 billion yen rescue package. Harvest was to contribute 60 billion yen of that.

JDI initially inked a deal with three companies from Taiwan and mainland China, but the two Taiwanese players pulled out in June.