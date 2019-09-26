ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

Apple supplier Japan Display loses rescue funds from Chinese group

Harvest Tech Investment Management informed JDI of its decision

Nikkei staff writers
 Multiple funders abandoned a previous rescue package for struggling Japan Display. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

TOKYO -- Troubled LCD maker Japan Display will not receive a financial bailout as planned from China's Harvest Tech Investment Management. The Chinese group has informed the display maker that it would shelve its plan to contribute 60 billion yen ($557 million) to an 80 billion yen rescue package, multiple people familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the company, also known as JDI, declined to comment.

The development could send JDI's restructuring plans back to square one. The company has repeatedly struggled to come up with a restructuring plan, and the Harvest Tech Investment Management's decision will likely worsen the sense of confusion at the Japanese company.

JDI announced in August that it had signed a deal with Harvest and Hong Kong's Oasis Management for an 80 billion yen rescue package. Harvest was to contribute 60 billion yen of that.

JDI initially inked a deal with three companies from Taiwan and mainland China, but the two Taiwanese players pulled out in June.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media