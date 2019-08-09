Apple supplier Japan Display posts record $786m quarterly net loss

TOKYO -- Cash-strapped panel maker Japan Display on Friday posted its largest quarterly net loss yet, hit by sluggish demand for smartphones.

JDI, as the Apple supplier is known, suffered a loss of 83.2 billion yen ($786 million) for the April-June quarter, far worse than the 1.7 billion yen loss it logged a year earlier.

As of the end of June, the company's debt exceeding net assets reached 72.2 billion yen.

The company's existence is the result of a government-led attempt to breathe new life into the country's once-vibrant display industry. But sales fell 12% on the year to 90.4 billion yen, while its operating loss expanded to 27.4 billion yen, deteriorating from 9.8 billion a year earlier.

The company faces challenges on multiple fronts, from the U.S.-China trade war to a longer replacement demand cycle for smartphones. Liquid-crystal display panels for automobiles have been performing poorly as well.

The struggling company has lined up a bailout worth up to 80 billion yen from Chinese investors. But JDI canceled a news conference with the Chinese companies that had been planned for Friday, saying the investors were unable to visit Japan for various reasons.