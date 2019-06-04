Apple unveils $6,000 new Mac Pro, as it reduces iPhone dependence

SAN JOSE, U.S. -- Apple announced a pricey new Mac Pro at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday as it moves toward a future less dependent on the iPhone.

The hotly anticipated tower-style computer will start at $5,999, while its matching Pro Display XDR monitor will go for $4,999. Add the monitor's adjustable $999 Pro Stand, and the most powerful Mac to date will set you back nearly $12,000.

The shiny metallic new machine, which resembles a cheese grater, comes as the iPhone struggles, especially in China. Overall net sales of the smartphone sank 17% on the year for the second quarter ended March 30, with Apple's total revenue dropping 5% to $58 billion.

The company hopes that the greater China market will rebound after two consecutive quarterly slowdowns. But amid heightened Sino-American trade tensions, it needs to find alternative fuels for growth. One prospect is the new Mac, which will be available to order in the fall.

Apple shows off a new version of its iOS mobile operating system at WWDC every year, and Monday was no exception. iOS 13 launches apps twice as fast and unlocks the phone 30% faster with Face ID. The company also announced macOS Catalina for Macs and a new stand-alone operating system for the iPad.

Beyond the improved operating system performance, Apple's also spotlighted new privacy features at a time when Big Tech is coming under increasing scrutiny. It announced a Sign in with Apple feature as an alternative to Facebook and Google sign-ins, which the company criticized onstage for giving third-party apps too much personal data.

Sign in with Apple lets users either share their real email addresses with third-party apps or share automatically generated email addresses linked to their actual accounts.

"It's a fast, easy way to sign in without all the tracking," Apple software chief Craig Federighi said onstage at WWDC.

Apple also added a "one-time allowance" function for apps to track user's location in the background and better visibility for users to see what apps are using their location information for in iOS 13. And it announced that the new HomeKit Secure Video will locally analyze home security footage before encrypting it and sending it to the cloud to provide better privacy.

Apple's new augmented reality platform, ARKit 3.0, also surprised many. The company showed onstage how users can enter the Minecraft Earth world in real life with their iPhones. For Apple, AR technology is the next big thing. CEO Tim Cook indicated in a 2017 interview that the technology is potentially as important as the iPhone.

Even as it introduces many new products and features, Apple will also split up iTunes for the Mac into three apps: Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts.

iTunes helped revolutionize music by disrupting how people buy it. It served as the home base for the iPod media player, overseen by the late Apple founder Steve Jobs as he steered the company back to success following his return as CEO two decades ago.

On Monday, media reports on a possible Department of Justice antitrust investigation of Apple put downward pressure on the company's stock, which had fallen 1% by the market close.

"We note that this probe would ultimately be a part of a broader review of tech stalwarts such as Google and Facebook by the DOJ," said Dan Ives, senior analyst at Wedbush Securities, in a note Monday.

"This DOJ potential probe will be an overhang on the stock, but ultimately we would encourage investors to focus on the fundamentals of Apple" in the near term, Ives wrote. Any probe would take many years to complete, as with Microsoft in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which "proved to be more noise than a structural jolt to its business model," he explained.