As smart factories pop up, DMG Mori is ready to supply the tools

NAGOYA, Japan -- "Show me again how that last drill moved," a voice from the other side of the screen says, peering at the machine from another country.

The speaker is a purchasing manager at a customer of one of the world's top machine tool suppliers, Japan's DMG Mori. The place is the company's Iga plant southwest of here, a part of Japan known for its ninja tradition.

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, buyers from the U.K. and other countries would visit the factory to see its machine tools in action before placing orders. In recent months, travel restrictions have made that impossible.

Traditionally, the machine tool industry has been susceptible to economic trends. Its products are widely used in the automobile, electronics and semiconductor industries, and like their clients, tool makers experience highs and lows.

But DMG Mori has sought to turn the coronavirus crisis into an opportunity and break free from the industry's chains to the economic cycle. Video conferencing with purchasing mangers is one way the company has tried to streamline operations.

It has also seen an uptick in sales of high-performance tools to manufacturers that want to reduce labor -- a trend it expects to only gain speed with the pandemic -- and create smarter factories.

DMG Mori has held more than 10 virtual product inspections with customers since they were introduced in mid-April. Remote meetings had been on the company's agenda for a few years, but as precautions against the virus became more widespread, "they were more accepted than we had imagined," said President Masahiko Mori.

If the virtual meetings take off, DMG Mori will consider expanding them to other areas such as after-sales support. Diagnosing problems with equipment and suggesting repairs or part replacements remotely could help the company cut costs without lowering the quality of service.

DMG Mori's recent earnings show the importance of such measures. The company's operating profit margin came in at 3.7% for January through March, below the 5.9% of peer Okuma and the 4.4% of Makino Milling Machine in the most recent quarters for which data is available.

This owes partly to DMG Mori's high labor costs. Its average annual salary of 8.08 million yen ($76,000) is significantly higher than the roughly 6 million yen that many of its peers pay. Digital shifts to make work more efficient are key to improving profitability without reducing employee compensation.

Meanwhile, the company anticipates the pandemic driving greater demand for labor-saving machine tools as factory operators seek to avoid the "three C's" -- closed spaces, crowding and close contact.

Five-axis and multiaxis tools, a DMG Mori specialty, can handle multiple tasks at once, requiring less time and labor than conventional machines. These two types of equipment accounted for 64% of orders in 2019, up 6 percentage points from three years earlier. Their relatively high price has helped boost average order value by more than 30% over the past five years to about 40 million yen.

The company expects the pandemic to accelerate trends toward consolidation and automation.

DMG Mori, which took control of German peer Gildemeister in 2015, is relatively less exposed to the Chinese market than some other Japanese machine tool makers. Germany, Eastern Europe, Russia, the Middle East and Africa accounted for half of order value in the first quarter of 2020, compared with just 7% for China.

DMG Mori expects operating profit to drop between 73% and 87% in 2020 to between 5 billion yen and 10 billion yen. Analysts' average forecast comes in at the top of this range, at 10.6 billion yen.

"There's plenty of room to overshoot the forecast " if the company can show that orders recover in the second half or that greater sales of five-axis and multiaxis tools are boosting average order values, said Yoshikazu Shimada, an analyst at Tachibana Securities in Tokyo.