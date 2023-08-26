ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Asahi Kasei to produce ethylene for plastics from CO2 and water

Sustainable, petroleum-free method would cut carbon emissions

Asahi Kasei has mass produced plastics raw materials until now at its petrochemical complexes, such as this one in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture. (Photo by Shoya Okinaga)
SHOYA OKINAGA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese chemical company Asahi Kasei is planning to commercialize a new way to make plastic raw materials from carbon dioxide and water through electrolysis, offering a potential game changer for decarbonization in the plastics industry.

The technology can be used to produce ethylene, a raw material for plastics used in automobiles and home appliances that is typically derived from petroleum.The process sees gaseous carbon dioxide and a water-based electrolytic solution fed into a device and separated by a membrane. Electricity is passed through them with electrodes, causing a chemical reaction that produces ethylene.

