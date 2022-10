MANILA -- Jollibee Foods aims to double its business in the next five years by aggressively growing in the U.S. and China, the company's president and CEO told Nikkei Asia, as the Philippine fast-food group famous for its Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti plots a post-pandemic expansion.

Ernesto Tanmantiong said in an interview that one of Asia's most famous restaurant chains planned to have 10,000 branches in its network by 2027 compared with close to 6,300 as of end-June.