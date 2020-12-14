Asiana shareholders approve airline's capital reduction plan

SEOUL -- Shareholders of Asiana Airlines on Monday approved a 3-to-1 share capital reduction plan, paving the way for rival Korean Air Lines to buy the debt-ridden carrier.

More than 96% of those who participated in the extraordinary shareholder meeting voted in favor of the plan, under which three common shares in Asiana will be worth one, with no compensation to the shareholder. Those present at the meeting control 41.8% of the voting rights in the airline.

The reduction in share capital will help Asiana offset part of its deficit, which reached 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion) as of September, up from 881 billion won in December 2019. The airline, like many around the world, has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting travel restrictions.

Kumho Industrial is the largest shareholder of Asiana with a 30.77% stake. Kumho Petrochemical, the second-biggest shareholder with an 11.02% stake, was absent from Monday's shareholders meeting. Kumho Petrochemical has publicly opposed the capital reduction plan, saying the major stakeholder should take bigger responsibility for the company's current situation by giving up more shares than other shareholders.

The share capital reduction plan slashes Asiana's capital to 372.1 billion won from 1.1 trillion won, and its total number of shares will fall to 74.41 million from 223.2 million previously.

"Considering the direct impact of the unprecedented pandemic, we cannot rule out limitation on stock trading or credit ratings cut unless we reduce the share capital," said the company in a statement.

The vote comes as the South Korean government seeks to engineer a deal by which Korean Air will take over Asiana to create a single national flag carrier. The proposed takeover was initially met with concern, as experts worried that Asiana's heavy debt load could spill over to Korean Air.

Shareholder approval of the plan, however, means Korean Air will have a lighter burden after the acquisition. Failure to approve the motion would have left the airline facing the prospect of having to inject even more money into Asiana to pay back its debt.

Shares of Asiana closed down 10.96% to 4,470 won on Monday.