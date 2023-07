SYDNEY -- BHP Group's iron ore production in Western Australia grew 1% for the year ended June to a record high, the company said Thursday, as the rollout of autonomous mining trucks boosted efficiency at the Australian miner.

Western Australia operations produced about 285 million tonnes of iron ore from July 2022 to June 2023 on a 100% basis, which includes other companies' stakes, meeting BHP's forecast for the year of between 278 million and 290 million tonnes.