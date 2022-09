DHAKA -- Walton Group may be far from a household name globally, but the Bangladeshi appliances-to-electronics conglomerate is aiming to vault itself into the world's top 5 consumer products brands in under a decade, its CEO says.

In June, the Dhaka-based company opened its first overseas research and development center in South Korea, several months after picking up three European brands -- refrigerator parts maker ACC and compressor makers Zanussi Elettromeccanica and Verdichter.