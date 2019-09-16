BlackBerry bets on privacy concerns to drive growth in Asia

TOKYO -- Canadian cybersecurity company BlackBerry is looking to expand in Asia by tapping into public concerns over privacy sparked by news of data breaches at Facebook and alleged cyber espionage by the Chinese authorities.

CEO John Chen, who has led the former handset giant's transformation into a security services provider, said the region will be a main focus for the company in its "expansion phase," though he acknowledged that cracking the Chinese market will not be easy.

BlackBerry's latest offering uses artificial intelligence to monitor mobile devices in real time, tracking not only users' location, but also how they and when they use their devices -- down to the way they hold it and how they swipe. Any deviation from the usual behavior can trigger security action, including locking down the device or wiping its data. The service also uses biometrics and password protection for added security.

In its most recently completed business year, 8.4% of the company's sales came from the Asia-Pacific region. Chen said he wants to raise that figure to 10-12% -- the average level for North American technology companies.

"One of the problems why we have less percentage of revenue from Asia is we are not big in China at all," he said in a media briefing here on Wednesday.

One complicating factor is that BlackBerry provides mobile infrastructure technology to the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing countries -- the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. "With that come some restrictions," Chen said. "I would like to work through those restrictions, but I don't have a good one right now.

Blackberry CEO John Chen, who led the company's transformation into a service provider, speaks in Tokyo on Sept. 11. (Mitsuru Obe)

The 64-year-old executive, who hails from Hong Kong and joined BlackBerry in 2013, said his initial targets for Asia are developed economies such as Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

"We are now in an expansion phase, where Asia is going to be an important arena," Chen said. "Coming from this region myself, I have a pretty good appreciation of the diversity of different cultures," Chen stressed. "Understanding that makes me feel much more comfortable being in Asia myself."

BlackBerry's security program is used by companies and government agencies to protect their computer networks from attacks aimed at their employees' laptops or smartphones. Because the program can control a specific application or file on a smartphone without controlling the device itself, employees can use their personal handsets for work without compromising the network security, something BlackBerry describes as a win-win for companies and workers in terms of cost and convenience.

Mobile security is becoming increasingly important as more companies allow employees to work from home or other remote locations. BlackBerry's clients in the Asia-Pacific range from financial institutions like Citi Orient Securities in China and Seiryu Asset Management in Japan, to hospitals like Tu Ora Compass Health in New Zealand, manufacturers such as Olympus, and taxi-hailing service operator MiCab in the Philippines.

Perhaps more than in any other region, smartphones have become a key piece of the economic infrastructure in Asia, where they are used for everything from shopping and hailing cabs to taking out loans and making investments.

And cyberattacks are not the only threat to mobile communications, as two BlackBerry officials were recently reminded.

When Sara Aiello and Coray Runge, BlackBerry marketing officials, arrived at Narita International Airport on Sept. 9, they found themselves stranded with 13,000 other travelers after strong typhoon led to public transport being almost completely shut down. The airport lounge and phone connections became quickly overwhelmed, and Aiello and Runge had to hitch a ride and travel on back roads to get to Tokyo. To stay in touch with company headquarters, they used BlackBerry's AtHoc, a crisis communication app.

Their experience may be a taste of what is to come. Even bigger crowds are expected next year when Tokyo hosts the Summer Olympics, which could strain networks and make it even more difficult to keep everyone connected and secure. Visitors using public Wi-Fi networks, moreover, could find themselves targeted by hackers.

BlackBerry is also looking to put its AI technology to use in the auto industry, Chen said.

Electronics play a huge role in modern cars, with an operating system controlling such functions as steering, acceleration and braking. Automakers are increasingly relying on software makers such as Linux and BlackBerry to provide these systems rather than developing them in-house.

BlackBerry customers include Toyota Motor, General Motors, Great Wall Motors and Chinese electric carmaker Nio. Now it is looking into using AI-powered programs capable of monitoring vehicles' security systems in real time as well.

BlackBerry's transportation-related business accounts for 20% of total revenue, and "has been growing double-digit for the last number of years," Chen said.

The U.S. still the main market for BlackBerry's automotive business, because American cars are more electrified and use more computers than Chinese ones. But digitization is happening rapidly in China and demand for operating system software is growing rapidly, BlackBerry officials said.