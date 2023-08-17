ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Companies

Brother Industries to expand machine tool sales bases in China, India

Japanese machinery maker looks to tap demand related to fast-growing EV markets

A Brother Industries technology center in India, where its machine tools can be demonstrated to customers. (Photo courtesy of the company)
NOZOMI OKUBO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NAGOYA, Japan -- Japanese electrical equipment maker Brother Industries plans to add more sales and service bases in China and India for its machine tools used in electric vehicle parts production, tapping growing demand from automakers.

By March 2025, the company intends to boost the number of sales offices and showroom-equipped "technology centers" in China to around 15 from 10, and in India to around six from two. It also will set up new locations in Japan's Hiroshima and Fukuoka prefectures, where automakers have plants.

Read Next

Latest On Companies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more