Brother Industries to expand machine tool sales bases in China, India

NAGOYA, Japan -- Japanese electrical equipment maker Brother Industries plans to add more sales and service bases in China and India for its machine tools used in electric vehicle parts production, tapping growing demand from automakers.

By March 2025, the company intends to boost the number of sales offices and showroom-equipped "technology centers" in China to around 15 from 10, and in India to around six from two. It also will set up new locations in Japan's Hiroshima and Fukuoka prefectures, where automakers have plants.