This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia's largest casino operator, NagaWorld, has denied it targeted union members in mass layoffs last year that led to an ongoing strike.

NagaWorld Casino worker protest outside the National Assembly building in Phnom Penh on Jan. 4 after several union members were arrested. © Reuters

Operator's rare public statement follows protests and arrest of workers

