ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Companies

Chair of Japan nuclear operator to resign over $3m gift scandal

Board decision expected Thursday at Osaka's Kansai Electric

MAKOTO NAKANISHI, Nikkei staff writer
Kansai Electric Chairman Makoto Yagi, left, and President Shigeki Iwane bow at a news conference on Oct. 2. (Photo by Tomoki Mera)

OSAKA -- The chairman of Kansai Electric Power, Japan's second-largest listed utility by revenue, intends to resign over 320 million yen ($3 million) in undisclosed cash and gifts received by company executives over the years, Nikkei learned Tuesday.

Chairman Makoto Yagi, 69, informed several people at the Osaka-area utility of his intention amid growing criticism from the government and public. His resignation appears likely to be discussed at a board meeting on Wednesday.

President Shigeki Iwane is expected to step down as well at a later time.

The gifts, which dated back to the 1990s and included gold coins hidden in a box of sweets, came from a local fixer in the town that hosts the utility's Takahama nuclear power plant.

The scandal comes as Kansai Electric seeks to overcome local opposition to restarting workhorse nuclear reactors even while marking older units for decommissioning.

The scandal came to light in late September through a tax audit into a construction company in Takahama. Iwane had initially refused to name the twenty executives involved, citing privacy concerns, but disclosed many of their names and details of the gifts at a news conference on Oct. 2.

Kansai Electric also announced plans for a new independent probe into the matter, with a report expected by the end of the year. Yagi and Iwane had both said they would remain at their posts and work to restore trust.

Yagi is also expected to step down as a vice chairman of the Kansai Economic Federation, an Osaka-area business lobby, and Iwane as chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media